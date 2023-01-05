James (Jim) Collum, Kilsheelan and Donegal

Cloughcarrigeen West, Kilsheelan and formerly Ballybofey, Co Donegal.

Jim (former singer with the Mick Del Orchestra) passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday afternoon in the presence of his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his daughter Carol, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, daughter Kay (Pyke), sons Philip, Niall and Edward, grandchildren Daniel, Luke, Laura Jane, Isabelle, Jan, Marcus, Brendan, Clodagh, Aoibheann and Meadbh, brothers Eugene and Christopher, sisters Teresa, Bernie, Margo and Noeleen, sons-in-law Derek and Frankie, daughters-in-law Birte and Lorraine, nephews, nieces, extended family and his wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Sunday to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the livestream service https://www.irishlivestream.com/08012023jc

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to C.A.R.E. Cancer Support Centre, Clonmel.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.