James (Jim) Coady, Clonmel

Pinewood Drive, Kilmacomma, Clonmel.

A former member of the Defence Forces, Jim passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of the Oak Ward at Waterford University Hospital on Monday morning surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Breda, Catherine and Helen, brother Michael, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Dillon Street, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown at 12.00 noon.

Cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork at 3.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Cremation will live stream at https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/services/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the W.U.H. Oak Ward.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.