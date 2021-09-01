James (Jim) Bond, Clonmel and Wexford

Coleville Road, Clonmel and formerly Coolcotts, Wexford.

Pre-deceased by his wife Kathleen, sister Nina and brother Harry.

Jim passed away peacefully at St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel on Wednesday morning surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved father of Martin, Mary, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Kathleen and Patrick, he will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, sister Kitty, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Angela, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Friday at 1pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

