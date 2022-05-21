James J (Jimmy) Cahalan, Nenagh

Hillview, Cloninaha, Ballinderry, Nenagh.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Annette son’s and daughters Teresa, Denis, Nuala, John and Maura, adored grandchildren Denise, Colin, Laura, Rachel, Aoife and Jamie and his great grandchild Aidan his sister Anna, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and partners, Jerry, Colette, Mark, Sinead, Andrew, Joel and Simon, cousins neighbours and many friends.

My He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence ( Hillview Cloninaha) this Sunday evening from 5pm to 8 pm.

Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Terryglass arriving at 11.45am for Funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations to your chosen charity.