James Hackett, Kilmaneen, Newcastle

Peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital.

(Predeceased by his daughter Pauline) Sadly missed by his loving wife Nellie, sons and daughters Patrick, Mícheál, James, Aisling, Alish and David, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister Eleanor (Connolly) nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May James Rest in Peace.

James Funeral Cortége will arrive at Ballybacon Church on Saturday at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Those who cannot attend the funeral can watch live via the Ardfinnan livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab: Ballybacon.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

House private please.

