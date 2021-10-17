James Gleeson, Nenagh & Newport

10 Ormand court, Nenagh formally of Ballinouse, Killoscully, Newport, Co. Tipperary.

17th October 2021 peacefully in the wonderful care of Ashlawn Nursing home, Nenagh.

Deeply regretted by Sadie, Sean, Eamon, Deirdre and Adrian. Daughter-in laws Mary, Christine, Mairead and son- in law Francis. Grandchildren, great- grandchild, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding face coverings and handshaking.

Remains will arrive to Killoscully Church on Wednesday for his Requiem mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

