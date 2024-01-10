James Fogarty, Templemore

Lisheenatagart, Loughmore, Templemore

Peacefully, in his 96th year, under the wonderful care of the staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles.

Predeceased by his parents Tim and Margaret, brothers Michael and John, sisters Lill (Perkins), Kathleen (Carroll) and Mary-Jo, infant sister Nora, nephew Michael (Fogarty).

Deeply regretted by his loving family; brothers Tim and Pat, sister Joan (Ryan, Moyne), sister-in-law Barbara (Fogarty), much loved uncle to Paul, Jerry, Margaret, Lant, Lil, Eileen, Catherine, Eamon, Fiona, Mary, Jim, Tim, Margaret, Joan and Pauline, only first cousin Maura (Crowe), grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, good neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortège will leave his residence on Friday to arrive at Loughmore Church for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.