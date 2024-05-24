James Feighery, Dunkerrin and Ballingarry

Busherstown, Dunkerrin, Birr, Co. Offaly and formerly of Wingfield, Ballingarry.

Late of the 4th Infantry Battalion, Cork City, Irish Defence Forces and United Nations Peacekeepers 1966-1968.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Tullamore Regional Hospital on Thursday 23rd of May 2024.

Predeceased by his loving and cherished wife Mairéad and his parents Tom and Annie.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son Warren and his Fiancée Therese, his beloved grandchildren Chloe, Ella, Ruby and Heidi, his sister Anne, his brothers Pat and Liam, his sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

May James rest in peace.

Rosary in St. Marys Church, Shinrone on Sunday evening at 7 o’clock.

Concelebrated Funeral Mass on Monday in St. Marys Church Shinrone at 1pm followed by burial afterwards in Kilcomin Cemetery, Shinrone.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Laura Lynn Foundation and the friends of Tullamore Hospital.