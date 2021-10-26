James Cotterell, Toomevara & Limerick

James Cotterell

Templedowney, Toomevara and O’Curry Street, Limerick.

Will be sadly missed by his loving parents Lily & Johnny, Sister Karen and brother Justin. Nieces Ailbhe & Elin. Sister in law Niamh, aunts & uncles, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. May James Rest In Peace.

Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place.

His remains will arrive at St.Joseph’s Church, Toomevara on Thursday for his Requiem mass at 11 o’clock.

Please observe current guidelines regarding handshakes and wearing of face masks.

Burial afterwards in Ballinree Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream of the service on the Toomevara Parish Facebook page.

Condolences can be left in the section below.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

