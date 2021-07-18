James Burke, Nenagh and Mayo

Ballygraigue Road Nenagh & late of Partry, Co. Mayo.

(Ex. Garda Siochana)

Peacefully surrounded by his family, in the loving care of the staff at Nenagh Manor Nursing home.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine and cherished sons John, Peter, Seamus and Kieran. Grandchildren Shane, Aishling, Megan, Chloe, Heather, Rory, Eliot, Niamh & Aoife. Daughters in law Breda, Sarah, Patricia & Josephine. Nieces and nephews. Cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May James Rest In Peace.

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place.

James’s funeral cortege will leave his home at Ballygraigue Road this Tuesday at 3 o’clock enroute to his Requiem mass in St. Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh at 3.30. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view his mass on www.nenaghparish.ie

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time. Condolences can be left in the section below.

