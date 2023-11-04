James (Bobby) Purcell, Thurles

James (Bobby) Purcell

Crossogues, Gortnahoe, Thurles

Peacefully passed away after a courageous battle, in the tender care of Tipperary University Hospital, I.C.U. Predeceased by his cherished wife Bridget (née Fitzpatrick), infant son Patrick, parents Thomas and Bridget (Grange, Barna) and brothers. Deeply regretted by his adoring sons, daughter and daughter-in-law; Martin, Tom, P.J. John, Jimmy, Breda and Ciara, grand-daughter Staceylee, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, good neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 6th November from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Gortnahoe at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday 7th November at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery, Gortnahoe.