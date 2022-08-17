James Barry, Fethard and Cork

Knockbritt, Fethard, and formerly of Mellifonstown House, Bartlemy, Co Cork.

In the care of Sonas Nursing Home, Carrick on Suir on August 16th 2022, in his 88th year.

Pre deceased by his wife Katherine. Deeply regretted by his sons James, John, Donal and Kevin, his sister Joan, his brothers Tom and Dan, daughters in law Carol, Claire, Fiona and Racquel, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home in Rathbritt on Thursday August 18th from 5pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 7pm, to arrive at 7.30.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Rosegreen Cemetery.

Mass URL: parish church.net

May he rest in peace.