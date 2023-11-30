James Arrigan, Clonmel

Clarke Villas, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

30th November 2023 peacefully in the loving care of the staff in The Cottage Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Moira, sister Joan (Purcell), nephew nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Jimmy’s Funeral will arrive at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Sunday at 12.15pm for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/peterpaul followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.