Jake Maher, Cashel

John Street, Cashel, Co Tipperary.

July 23rd 2021.

Pre deceased by his grandmother Noreen Maher (nee O’Halloran).

Deeply regretted by his mother Jill and her partner Michael, his sister Robyn, his brother Josh, his daughter Alyssa and her mother Aoife, his grandfather Bob, his aunts and uncles Mary, Noel, Tony, David, Norma, Justin, Tracy, Sonya, Karol and Ronan, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

In accordance with current regulations, a private reposal will take place at his mothers residence at Cooleagh, Ballinure, Thurles, for family and close friends (E41N920), on Monday from 4pm to 8 pm.

Jake’s Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 11 am. This can be viewed online at parishchurch.net.

Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Messages of support and condolences for the family can be left on the Condolences page of RIP.ie.

