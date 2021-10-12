Jackie (Jacqueline) Mullen, Cahir & Kildare

No 8 Town’s Park, Cahir, Tipperary & Monasterevin, Co. Kildare.

Pre deceased by her father John.

Beloved daughter of Dympna. Much loved sister of Brendan, Sharon, Kieran, David & Dympna. Deeply regretted by her loving family, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Jackie Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place.

Removal from her home in Monasterevin on Wednesday to arrive at SS Peter & Pauls church for 11am requiem mass.

Interment afterwards is St Evins cemetery.

Please adhere to current government guidelines and observe social distancing.

Those wishing to leave condolences may do so on the link below or send on in the traditional manner.

