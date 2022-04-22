Jack O’Brien, Cahir

Kilmoyler Cross, Cahir.

Jack passed away peacefully in the loving care of all at St. Martha’s Nursing Home, Toureen.

Predeceased by his sisters Bridget and Dolly, brothers Matthew and Willie.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, sister Maureen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family and his many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Sunday to the Church of the Assumption Kilmoyler for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Killaldriffe cemetery.