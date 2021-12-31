Jack Kennedy, Birr

Cornhill Road, Riverstown, Birr, Co. Offaly.

Died on December 29th.

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Sunday evening from 5pm-7pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence