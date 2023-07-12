Jack (John) Costello,Borrisokane

Finnoe Road Borrisokane, Co Tipperary.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his twin brother Thomas, brothers Stephen and Jimmy, sisters Noonie and Kit and grandson Micheal. Sadly missed by his loving wife Norah, daughter Angela son Robert, grandchildren Conor and Louise, brother in law Pat, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing this Thursday evening at Sullivans Funeral Home Main Street Borrisokane from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm followed by removal to SS Peter and Paul’s Church Borrisokane arriving at 7 pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.