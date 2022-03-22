Jack (Jackie) Walsh, Templemore

Lakeview Drive, Templemore.

Died on March 21st, peacefully after an illness bravely borne.

Pre-deceased by his brother Martin.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sister Mar, brother Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, adored nieces Mai, Fiona and Danielle, nephews Michael, Martin and Greg, nieces, nephews and relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Thursday evening from 4pm.

The funeral home is walk through only and no handshaking please.

Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore 7pm to arrive at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am, interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

House private please and family flowers only.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com