Jack Gleeson, Portroe

Ballyvaughan, Portroe.

July 1st 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of The Lakes, Nursing Home, Killaloe, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his sister Bridie, brother Billy, sister-in-law Win, brothers-in-law Rody Boland and Paddy McLoughlin.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sister Peg, nephew Andrew Boland and his wife Bernie, grandnephews Drew and Jack, grandniece Danielle, sister-in-law Bridget, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Due to Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass, for Jack will take place on Sunday in St. Mary’s Church, Portroe at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery, with strict adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the live stream service www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes

