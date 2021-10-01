Jack Dixon, Nenagh

3 Knights Crescent, Nenagh.

Peacefully on 29th Sept 2021 at Limerick University Hospital.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Marian and cherished daughter Fiona, granddaughters Rachel & Kathryn, Son in law Paul, Step-daughter Ciara Browne and her husband Emmet.

Sisters Audrey & Janice. Brothers in law Darby, Philly, Bill, Paddy, Michael & Dave, Sister in law Ella.

Nieces Jane, Lorraine & Jo. Nephew Christopher. extended family neighbours and friends.

“At Rest”

Reposing at his home at Knights Crescent this Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding Covid-19.

Remains arriving to Killodiernan Church of Ireland Puckane on Sunday for funeral service at 2pm.

Followed by private Cremation.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream on jj Ryan funeral undertakers Facebook page.

Condolences can be left in the section below.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence