Jack Brennan, Gortnahoe

Lisduff, Gortnahoe, Thurles.

Reposing at Doyle’s Funeral Home Urlingford on Friday evening from 6 o’clock until 7.30.

Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30 followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Graine.

