Ivy Caroline Dann nee Williams, Borrisokane

Ballynavin Castle & Cloughkeating Borrisokane.

Ivy died Peacefully at home in her 91st year.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, husband of 60 years George, daughters Barbara (Duke) and Valerie, son Ivan, partners Neville, Chris and Gemma, loving grandchildren Hilary, Rebecca, Jeff, Ella, Noah, Joshua, Jonah, Saul, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at her home Thursday from 3 to 8pm.

Funeral service in Cloughjordan Church of Ireland at 2pm on Friday.

Burial afterwards in Modreeny Graveyard.

Peace Perfect Peace