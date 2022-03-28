Irene Shine Nee Ahern, Cahir

Ballylegan House, Cahir

Irene (formerly of Garryroan House) passed peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Tipperary University Hospital.

She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband John, son Tom, daughters Jennifer (O’ Riordan) and Imelda (Gilligan), sisters Margaret (Peg) and Joan (McCormack), sons in law Michael and Joe, daughter in law Tracey, grandchildren Emma, Andrew, John, Jennifer, Liam, Maeve and Luke, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm.

Irene’s Funeral Cortége will leave her home on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir for mass at 12 noon after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Friends of Tipperary University Hospital.

Please adhere to all Covid 19 restrictions with regards to hand shaking and mask wearing.