Ina Manning (nee Fogarty) Gortlandroe, Nenagh , Co. Tipperary.

July 9th 2024 following an accident at home.

Beloved wife of the late Frank. Much loved mother of Ann (Madden) son’s Michael, Frank, Christy & Brendan, son in law Gerry, daughter’s in law Geraldine (Ryan), Christine, Geraldine (Bourke) grandchildren Michelle, Niall, Lisa, Alan, Shauna, Jack & Michael, great grandson Ethan,nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

May Ina rest in peace.

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh ( E45XO94) on Thursday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary church Nenagh on Friday morning at 10.45 am for funeral mass at 11 am followed by burial in Lisboney cemetery.

Livestream of this Mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie