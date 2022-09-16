Ina Gleeson, Clones and Nenagh

Clones, Co. Monaghan and formerly of Castlecranna, Carrigatoher, Nenagh.

September 15th 2022, peacefully.

Ina will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her brother Brian, sisters-in-law Rita, Bridie and Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives, good friends John Joe and Valerie Crowley, carers, neighbours and by her friends in Clones and Tipperary.

Ina will repose at her home in Clones on Friday from 5pm until 8pm.

Funeral will arrive on Saturday to Boher Church, Ballina at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.