Imelda Harney (nee Fielding), Templemore

Imelda Harney (nee Fielding)

Manna Cottage, Templemore. Peacefully after a short illness. Surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband William (Billy). Deeply regretted by her loving sons Patrick and David, daughters Linda and Rachel, grandchildren Barra, Ross, Ray, William (Mikey )and Bobby, son in law Leo, David’s partner Jason, Daughter in law Caroline, Brothers Michael, Mark, Kevin and John, Sisters Irene, and Katrina, nephews, nieces, Relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

House private please.

Walking funeral cortege will leave Manna Cottage on Friday at 3pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore for requiem mass at 4 pm.

Interment in Loughmore Cemetery.

Messages of condolence can be left on www.ejgrey.com

