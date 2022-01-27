Ian Williams, Roscrea and Palmerstown

Hillside, Parkmore, Roscrea and formerly of Palmerstown, Co Dublin.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josephine, sons Stuart and Keith, daughters Anne and Karen, daughter-in-law Andrea, son-in-law Fergus, Karen’s partner Paul, his 13 grandchildren, his great-grandson, niece Carol, relatives, good neighbours and many wonderful friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Saturday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Removal from his residence on Sunday morning at 9.30am travelling to Shannon Crematorium for cremation at 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.

