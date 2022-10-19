Hugh O’Brien, Cahir

Abbey Crescent, Cahir

Hugh passed peacefully after a long illness bravely borne, in the tender care of the Matron and Staff at St. Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen.

Predeceased by his brother John.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Michelle, daughters Dearbhla and Caoimhe, grandson Harry, parents Liam and Maureen, brother Norman, sisters Rose and Caroline, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at his home (E21VO43) on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church Cahir on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Friends of St. Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen.