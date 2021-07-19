Hugh J. Clarke, Kilsheelan & Cavan

Hugh J. Clarke

Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Co Tipperary (formerly of Bailieboro Co Cavan), 19th July 2021 peacefully on the loving care of Tipperary University Hospital after a short illness.

Predeceased by his brothers Paddy and Jimmy. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Maura, brother P.J., sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Hugh’s Funeral cortége will leave his Residence at 11.30am on Wednesday morning for St Mary’s Church Gambonsfields.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon can be viewed on https://www.premvideo.com/funeral/ followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines numbers are limited to 50 people in the Church.

