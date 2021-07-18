Hubert Durkan, Nenagh

Knockalton and late of Thurles Road, Nenagh.

Peacefully, after a short illness.

Pre-deceased by his beloved parents Harry & Catherine.

Hubert will be sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Joan, his sisters and brothers Teresa (O’Reilly, Mullingar), Marian (Shanahan, Templeogue), Eamonn, Michael (Sallins) & Jack (Cork), brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Hubert Rest In Peace

Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19, a reposing for family and friends will take place this Monday at his home in Knockalton from 6pm to 8pm.

His remains will arrive to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Tuesday for his Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery, Nenagh.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream on www.nenaghparish.ie

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence