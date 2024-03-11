Hilda Delaney nee O’Riordan, Clonmel

Rockfield, Glenconnor and formerly of Kickham Street, Clonmel.

On March 8th 2024 peacefully in University Hospital Limerick in her 88th year (and previously in the loving care of Caherass Nursing Home).

Retired legal secretary of Binchy Law, Clonmel.

Predeceased by her husband Richard, parents Margaret and Jeramiah, daughter Mary.

Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her daughters Catherine, Margaret (Loughlin), Hilda (Hanley), Anne (O’Neill) and son Joseph and his partner Anna, brother Junie her sons-in-law Bernard, Mike and Tim, grandchildren Billie, James, Micheál, Sarah, Ayla and Mairead and her husband Kiaran, brothers-in-law Tom and Michael, sister-in-law Kathleen, extended family, kind neighbours carers and her many friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel (E91PK19) from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday evening.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St Oliver’s Church at 11am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam