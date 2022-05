The Beeches, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford and formerly of Clonmel.

Who died on Monday 23rd May.

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral Service on Wednesday afternoon at 2.30 p.m. in St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, Dungarvan.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.