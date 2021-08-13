Helen Philomena Morrissey nee Ryan, Templemore and Thurles

Railway View, Templemore & formerly of Sean Treacy Avenue, Thurles

Deeply regretted by her husband Noel, son Ian, Ian’s partner Annette, grandchild Logan, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Friday evening from 5 PM to 7 PM. Requiem Mass on Saturday in The Sacred Heart Church, Templemore at 12 Noon, followed by interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Templemore.

Messages of condolences for Helen’s family may be left on EJGrey.com

Helen’s Requiem Mass may be viewed live on www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence