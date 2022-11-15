Helen O Gorman nee Quish, Lisava Stud, Cahir

Lisava Stud, Cahir

Helen passed away peacefully in the loving care of all at Acorn Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband John, sister Mary and brother John. She will be very sadly missed by her loving daughter Ann Marie and Liam, grandchildren Jack, Alex and Ryan, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral cortége arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 10.30am after which Helen will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.