Helen Moran (nee Ryan), Rathcabbin & Clare

Helen Moran nee Ryan

Derry, Rathcabbin and formerly of Knockalough, Co. Clare. Peacefully at home, after a long illness in the loving arms of her family.

Beloved wife of Liam and much loved mother of Enda and Claire. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sisters and brothers Áine, Noreen, Michael, Patricia, Des, Gerard, Siobhán, and Ethel, daughter-in-law Niamh, son in law Tom, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren Éanna, Shane, James, Ella, and Rían relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her family home in Derry, Rathcabbin on Wednesday evening from 4pm until 8pm.

Removal on Thursday morning, the 17th of February, to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin for funeral mass at 11:30am.

Burial afterwards in Bonoham Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.

