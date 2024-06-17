Helen Kiely, Clonmel

Ard na Greine, Clonmel.

15th June 2024 peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Tipperary University Hospital and St Anthony’s Unit.

Predeceased by her parents Gerry and Ellen and her brother Thomas.

Sadly missed by her brothers Tony, Dermot and John, sisters Marie, Phil and Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1pm in S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Helen’s mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

The family would like to thank nurses and staff of St Anthony’s Unit for the wonderful care that they gave to Helen over the last few years.