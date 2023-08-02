Helen Harris, Ballinure

Ballinure, Thurles

Peacefully, in the Oak Ward, University Hospital, Waterford.

Predeceased by her parents Mary and Jack.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Liam, sisters Alicia (Brennan), Peggy (Farago) and Mary (Shortall), nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, sister-in-law Eileen, brothers-in-law Tom, Vinny and Tommy, aunt Sarah, relatives, former nursing colleagues, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Peter’s Church, Moycarkey, on Friday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery, Moycarkey.

Family flowers only.