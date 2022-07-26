Helen Gleeson née Bourke, Knocklong

Ballylooby Lodge, Knockcarron, Knocklong, Co. Limerick.

July 25th 2022, peacefully in the care of Maria Goretti Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late William (Billy).

Dearly loved mother of John, Liam, Mary and Matthew. Sadly missed by her loving brother James (Jim) and wife Katherine, daughters-in-laws Lilly, Jodie and Collette. Adoring grandmother of Rose, Julie Ann, Christeena, Billy, Patrick, Alan, Jack, Liam, Anna, Grace, Shane and Sarah, and great-grandson Finn. Sadly missed by her many nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

May Helen Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fraser’s Funeral home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Wednesday evening (July 27th) from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Christ the King Church, Galbally at 8.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (July 28th) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.