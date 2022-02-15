Helen Fallon née Corbett, Portumna and Ballingarry

Dominic Street, Portumna, Galway and formerly of Ballingarry, Thurles.

Passed from this life on Saturday 12th February after a short illness, borne with dignity and courage, in the wonderful care of Galway Hospice, surrounded by her loving family.

Helen is deeply missed by her adoring husband Gerry, daughters; Geraldine, Edel and Helen, son Martin, adored grandchildren Joe and Rìan. sons in law, Pat Quinn, Adrian Molloy and Enda D’Arcy, nieces, nephews and especially her godson Pat Fallon, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and loyal friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Helen will repose on Tuesday in Dignity Funeral Home, Portumna Retirement Village, from 5pm to 7pm.

Please note face masks are mandatory for indoor gathering, hand gel use and social distancing is recommended in keeping with Public Health guidelines to reduce Covid transmission.

The funeral cortége will leave Helen’s home on Wednesday morning making its way via Patrick Street to arrive at St Brigid’s Church for 10.45am. Mass will be celebrated for the repose of Helen’s soul at 11am. The Mass will be streamed on the following link:

Helen’s Mass

Helen’s funeral will then proceed to Shannon Crematorium for committal service at 2pm.

