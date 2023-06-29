Helen (Ellie) Bate (Née Kennedy), Lisnagower

Lisnagower.

Peacefully at St Conlan’s Nursing Home, Nenagh, and formerly of Lisnagower on 28th March.

Predeceased by her husband Stanley and recently by her sisters Phyllis and Theresa.

Sadly missed by her dear friends and family, both near and afar, her nieces and nephews, Malachy, Deirdre, Tony, Raymond, grand niece and nephew Rebekah and Mark, her brother Tom, her brother in law, Tony, her many relatives in Ireland and England and all at St. Conlan’s home where she was so happy in her final days.

May Ellie’s gentle soul rest in peace

Funeral arriving on Monday morning to St Patrick’s Church, The Pike, Ballingarry at 10.45am for mass at 11 am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.