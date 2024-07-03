Helen (Ellen) Cawley nee O’Donnell, Cahir

Ballygerald, Cahir

July 2nd 2024, peacefully at Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, in the loving care of staff, nurses, family and friends by her side.

Pre-deceased by her husband James, mother, father, brother and sisters.

Sadly missed by her brothers-in-law Dermot and Paddy, sisters-in-law Mary, Nancy and Eithna, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lonergans Funeral Home Cashel on Wednesday from 5.30pm-6.30pm.

Funeral mass on Thursday in the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/newinnparish/ followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.