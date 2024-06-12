Helen Duggan nee Dillon, Cahir

Helen Duggan nee Dillon, Mountain View Drive, Cahir

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Helen died peacefully in the wonderful care of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Sean, daughters Dolores and Helen, infant son John Paul, brothers Teddy and Paul, sister Mai and her daughter in law Caroline.

Very sadly missed by her loving son John, daughters Maria and Breeda, sister’s Kathleen and Vera, sons in law Willie, Conor and Mark, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral mass on Friday morning at 10.30am in St. Mary’s Church Cahir with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to a charity of your choice.