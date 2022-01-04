Hazel Ryan nee Spencer, Portroe

Cloneybrien, Portroe.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh in Wednesday evening from 6 to 7.30.

Remains arriving to Portroe Church on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by cremation in Shannon crematorium at 2pm

House private please.

The mass will be livestreamed on the Portroe Burgess – Youghal Parishes YouTube page.

