Harry O’Grady, Clogheen

Killeatin House, Clogheen

Loving husband of Rosaleen and dear father of Henry, William, Joan, Helen, Fiona and Eimear and brother of the late Peggy.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, his brother William, sisters Joan and Pat, grandchildren Mary, Harry, Liam, Orla and Dan, daughter-in-law Audrey, sons-in-law Maurice and Ian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and his many friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday in St Mary’s church Clogheen at 10.30am followed by burial in Shanrahan cemetery.

