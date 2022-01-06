Harry English, Ballyporeen

Gurtishall, Ballyporeen.

Peacefully in the presence of his loving family.

Beloved husband of Marypat (nee Keating) and father of Danny, Harry and Megan.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, sons and daughter, brothers Denis, Larry, Dan, John and Brian, sisters Breda (deceased), Anne, Mary (Lonergan), Gerardine (Lonergan), Veronica (O’Keeffe) and Kate, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Ballyporeen Parochial Hall on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am at Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen.

Burial afterwards in Saint Mary’s cemetery.

