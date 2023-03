Fethard.

Deeply regretted by her daughters and sons , Georgegina, Lucy, William, Clara, Pat and Anthony, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Thursday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killusty to arrive at 8.00pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.00am followed by private cremation.