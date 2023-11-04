Hannah McGrath (née Donnelly), Thurles

Hannah McGrath (née Donnelly)

Willowmere Drive, Thurles and formerly Kilkillahara

Hannah in her 93rd year, predeceased by her husband Jim, deeply regretted by her loving sons Tom (Ballina/Killaloe), Jimmy (Celbridge), her daughter Nuala (Molumby, Ballyroan), her adored grandchildren Carol, Mark, Ted, Meadhbh, Emma, Ken, Daragh and Kate, great grandchildren Clara, Olivia, Toby, Nova, Odhran and Faolan, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Teresa and Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Hannah Rest in Peace

Reposing on Monday evening at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road from 5pm to 7pm arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.