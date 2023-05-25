Hannah McCollum, Carrick-on-Suir

Ballyrichard Cottages Wilmor, Carrick-on-Suir.

Pre deceased by her husband John and Son John, deeply regretted by her loving children Martha, Chris, Eileen, Trish, Brian and Liam, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. may Hannah rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick on suir on Friday the 26th May from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at Faugheen Church on Saturday the 27th May for requiem mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.