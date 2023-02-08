Hannah Carry née Patterson, Roscrea

Aghody, Roscrea.

Died 7th February, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her parents Doreen and Doug.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband George, son Mark and daughter Marina, daughter in law Aoife and her son in law Eoin, grandchildren Finley, Tiernan and Emily, brother William, sisters Laura and Eveline.

Reposing in Doyle’s Funeral Home, Roscrea E53 RX08 on Thursday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm.

Private removal from her residence on Friday to arrive at St Cronan’s Church, for Funeral Service at 2pm with burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations to Irish Cancer Society greatly appreciated.